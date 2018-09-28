Jets' Buster Skrine: Listed as questionable
Skrine (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Skrine was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but appears to be progressing in his recovery from a knee injury sustained during Gang Green's Week 3 loss to the Browns. If Skrine is unable to suit up Sunday, expect Parry Nickerson to benefit from an increased defensive workload.
