Jets' Buster Skrine: Out for Week 6
Skrine (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Skrine exited last Sunday's game after sustaining the concussion and was unable to practice this week. Darryl Roberts should step in at starting cornerback with Parry Nickerson the nickel back since starter Trumaine Johnson (quad) is listed as doubtful.
