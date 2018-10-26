Skrine (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ Advance reports.

Scrine missed two consecutive games due to a concussion, but now appears to have gotten fully healthy. The depth cornerback could be in line for a key defensive role against the Bears on Sunday, with Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) considered doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Marcus Maye (thumb) listed as questionable.

