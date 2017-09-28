Jets' Buster Skrine: Records sack in victory
Skrine notched a sack to go along with eight solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Skrine more than doubled his tackle total from the first two weeks. The starting cornerback will work on adding his first interception of the the season when the Jets welcome to Black Bortles and the Jaguars to town Sunday.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...