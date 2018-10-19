Skrine (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the VIkings.

Skrine did not practice again this week and will miss his second straight game due to the concussion. The 29-year-old will hope to clear the concussion protocol next week as Darryl Roberts and Parry Nickerson are set for increased snaps at cornerback with starter Trumaine Johnson (quad) considered doubtful.

