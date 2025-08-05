Cowart (ankle) left practice early Tuesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports

Cowart exited practice due to an ankle injury on Tuesday. The 29-year-old spent 2023 on the Jets' practice squad and signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract in March to return after spending last season in Chicago, where he appeared in 15 games and tallied 26 tackles. He is expected to start at defensive tackle alongside Quinnen Williams.