The Jets placed Cowart (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Randy Lange and Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Cowart missed all three of the Jets' preseason games due to an ankle injury that he suffered during training camp practice in early August. By being placed on IR prior to Tuesday's 4:00pm ET roster cut deadline, Cowart will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Jets. The 2019 fifth-round pick appeared in 15 regular-season games (including seven starts) for the Bears last year and posted 26 tackles (14 solo), including 2.5 sacks.