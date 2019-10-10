Mosley (groin) will not practice Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mosley appears on track to miss Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, considering that he's yet to return to practice since injuring his groin Week 1. Expect Blake Cashman to continue seeing heavy involvement in the Jets' defense.

