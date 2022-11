Mosley totaled a team-high 10 tackles (three solo) and added an interception in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears.

Mosley played a key role as the Jets shut the door after allowing 10 points on Chicago's first two drives. The Bears' final offensive play was a Mosley interception on his own three-yard line. He had a would-be game-sealing interception overturned on replay against Denver earlier this season, but there was no doubt about Mosley's interception against Chicago.