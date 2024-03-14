Mosley signed a new two-year, $17.25 million contract with the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley was set to account for $21.5 million against the cap in 2024, but his new deal will save the team at least $8 million in space. As part of his new agreement, Mosley will receive an extra year on his contract, including $13.25 million in guaranteed salary.