Mosley signed a new two-year, $17.25 million contract with the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley was set to account for $21.5 million against the cap in 2024, but his new deal will save the team at least $8 million in space. As part of his new agreement, Mosley will receive an extra year on his contract, including $13.25 million in guaranteed salary.
