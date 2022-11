Mosley logged a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Neither offense mustered a touchdown in this defensive battle. Mosley's contributions were key to New York's success, as he diagnosed numerous running plays and stopped them in their tracks. The veteran linebacker has 97 tackles (62 solo) through 10 games, putting Mosley on pace to come up just short of last season's career-high 168 tackles.