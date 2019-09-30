Mosely (groin) is not expected to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley is coming off the Jets' bye week, but he doesn't yet appear to have made substantial progress in his recovery from a groin injury suffered during the season opener. If the stud linebacker is indeed unable to practice Wednesday, he'll likely be trending towards sitting out Week 5 versus Philadelphia.

