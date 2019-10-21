Mosley (groin) will play in Monday's game against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Mosley will finally return to action after he suffered the groin injury in Week 1 despite a monster performance. The 27-year-old's presence in the defense will be huge, especially considering the Patriots are averaging 31.7 points per game, tops in the league. It's still unclear whether Mosley will have an uncapped workload for the game, but the fact that he's active suggests he'll have a role for Week 7.