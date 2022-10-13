Mosley (hip) was listed as a full participant on the Jets' injury report Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley appeared on the Jets' injury report for the first time this season Wednesday following his third consecutive double-digit tackle outing in Week 5. However, the veteran linebacker appears to have moved past this hip issue after participating in full during practice Thursday. Mosley has played every defensive snap over the first five weeks of the season, and he should see similar playing time against the Packers on Sunday.