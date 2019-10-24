Play

Mosley (groin) will not practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley is set to undergo further testing on his groin injury. The 27-year-old managed to suit up for Monday's loss to the Patriots after sitting out the previous four contests, though he clearly wasn't fully recovered. It appears as though Mosley is now in danger of missing more time, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, though the results of his tests have yet to be revealed.

