Mosley totaled nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.

Mosley led the Jets in tackles, but his nice tackle total was overshadowed by a boneheaded penalty, as he jumped across the line of scrimmage when the Bills were simply trying to draw the Jets offside on fourth down in Buffalo territory late in a scoreless first half. Buffalo capitalized on Mosley's mistake and went on to score the game's first points with a touchdown on that drive.