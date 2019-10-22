Head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Mosley is dealing with soreness in his groin, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Mosley missed four games after sustaining a groin injury in the season opener. The 27-year-old managed to suit up for Monday's game against New England, but he seemingly aggravated his groin injury. More information should be released before Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories