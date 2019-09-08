Mosley (groin) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Mosley will exit the game after having a sensational debut with his new team. The veteran racked up five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown in the game. Blake Cashman will continue to fill in as the game winds down. Mosley will now try to get healthy for Week 2 against the Browns, so expect that team to monitor his status closely during the week in practice.