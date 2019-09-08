Jets' C.J. Mosley: Done for day
Mosley (groin) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Mosley will exit the game after having a sensational debut with his new team. The veteran racked up five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown in the game. Blake Cashman will continue to fill in as the game winds down. Mosley will now try to get healthy for Week 2 against the Browns, so expect that team to monitor his status closely during the week in practice.
