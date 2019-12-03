Play

The Jets placed Mosley (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley is slated to undergo surgery to address the groin strain he suffered Week 1. The 27-year-old only played two games in his first season with the Jets, recording 9 tackles (four solo), two defended passes, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown) and one recovered fumble. He's expected to return to health in time for spring workouts, according to Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories