Jets' C.J. Mosley: Doubtful for Sunday
Mosley (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
The Jets will need all hands on deck against the Pats, but Mosley's likely absence will hamper their run-stopping abilities. Blake Cashman played all 69 snaps in Mosley's absence, and he's expected to be used in a similar role for this contest.
