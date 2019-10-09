Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Mosely (groin) is "doubtful at best" for Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mosley won't practice Wednesday, according to Mehta, as has been the case since Week 1. It appears as though Mosley is on track to miss a fourth straight contest, in which case Blake Cashman will once again play an increased role on defense.