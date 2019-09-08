Mosley left Sunday's game versus the Titans with a groin injury and is doubtful to return, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

This is awful news for the Jets, as Mosley was having spectacular debut with the team. He made five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown. If Mosley doesn't return, he'll look to get healthy for Week 2's game versus the Browns. Albert McClellan and Blake Cashman will rotate in at inside linebacker in the meantime.