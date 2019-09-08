Jets' C.J. Mosley: Exits with injury
Mosley left Sunday's game versus the Titans with a groin injury and is doubtful to return, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
This is awful news for the Jets, as Mosley was having spectacular debut with the team. He made five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown. If Mosley doesn't return, he'll look to get healthy for Week 2's game versus the Browns. Albert McClellan and Blake Cashman will rotate in at inside linebacker in the meantime.
More News
-
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Staying with familiar 3-4 scheme•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Getting $51 million guaranteed•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Not tagged before deadline•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Unlikely to return to Baltimore•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Could get franchise tag•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads best defense in NFL in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...