Mosley (groin) is expected to be sidelined at least the next five weeks, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Adam Gase said Monday that Mosley visited a specialist to address his lingering groin issue, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, and that he'll attempt a non-surgical recovery option. It appears that Mosley at least has a chance to return later in the season and avoid being placed on IR. For the immediate future, however, Blake Cashman and Albert McClellan (concussion) will see opportunities for expanded roles on defense.