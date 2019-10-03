Play

Mosley (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley hasn't practiced since suffering a groin injury Week 1. It appears as though he'll miss Sunday's contest against the Eagles, paving the way for Blake Cashman to once again see a sharp uptick in defensive snaps.

