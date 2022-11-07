Mosley had six tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-17 win over Buffalo.

Mosley had a lackluster tackling performance by his lofty standards against the pass-heavy Bills, but he filled out the stat sheet with his first sack and fourth pass breakup of the season. The veteran linebacker briefly came off the field in the first half to be examined for an injury, and Mosley's absence was felt immediately, as backup Jamien Sherwood was slow to react to a Josh Allen scramble that converted 3rd-and-10 to set up a Buffalo touchdown. Luckily for the Jets, Mosley was able to return and helped New York hold the Bills to only three points after halftime.