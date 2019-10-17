Jets' C.J. Mosley: Intends to play versus Patriots
Mosley (groin) is practicing Thursday and intends to suit up Week 7, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Mosley returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the last five weeks. The four-time Pro Bowler's availability could come down to what he's able (or unable) to do in practice as the week continues, but it appears as though he's trending towards a return Monday. Mosley's presence would be a huge boost for New York's defense against the Patriots.
