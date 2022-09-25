site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Leading tackler in loss
Mosley had a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.
Mosley recovered a Ja'Marr Chase fumble in the first half and piled up tackles as usual. The veteran linebacker has 30 tackles (18 solo) heading into New York's Week 4 trip to Pittsburgh.
