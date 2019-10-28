Mosley (groin) is expected to be sidelined at least the next five weeks, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Adam Gase said Monday that Mosley visited a specialist to address his lingering groin issue, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Mosley plans to treat his injury through non-surgical means, keeping hope alive for him to avoid landing on injured reserve and return later this season. For the immediate future, however, Blake Cashman and Albert McClellan (concussion) will see increased opportunities on defense.