Coach Adam Gase said Mosley (groin) is "minute to minute," Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's an unusual designation, but it seems more favorable than the typical "day to day." Gase elaborated by saying Mosley will work through individual drills Thursday, so he'll likely be listed as a limited participant in the first official practice report of the week. Mosley has missed the last four games, however, so it wouldn't be surprising if he still carries a questionable tag into Monday night's game against the Patriots.