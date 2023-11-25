Mosley had 14 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Mosley tied his season high in tackles and posted one tackle for loss. Of his 115 tackles in 2023, only four have come behind the line of scrimmage, and the veteran linebacker remains stuck on half a sack. Despite his lack of splashy plays, Mosley's on pace to exceed his career high of 168 tackles, set in 2021.