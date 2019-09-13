Play

Mosley (groin) was a non-participant in Friday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley said after practice Friday that he's holding out hope to play Monday, but he also admitted that he has difficulty planting and driving because of the groin issue. If the former Raven can't suit up Monday, either Albert McClellan or Blake Cashman would take over his role at inside linebacker for the contest.

