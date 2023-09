Mosley had nine tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, while adding one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Dallas.

Mosley tied safety Jordan Whitehead for the team lead in tackles Sunday and now has 16 tackles through two weeks. The veteran linebacker is on pace to top 130 tackles for the fifth time in is career and the third season in a row. Mosley has also racked up at least seven passes defensed in five of his previous eight NFL seasons.