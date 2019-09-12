Jets' C.J. Mosley: No practice Thursday
Mosley (groin) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Mosley suffered a groin injury during the Jets' season-opening loss to the Bills, causing him to miss the final quarter of his New York debut after recording five tackles (four solo) and a pick-six. He'll have two more practices to get on the field leading up to Monday's contest against the Browns. If Mosley is forced to miss any time expect Albert McClellan and Blake Cashman to see increased defensive snaps.
