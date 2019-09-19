Jets' C.J. Mosley: Not expected for Week 3
Mosley (groin) is not trending towards suiting up Sunday versus the Patriots, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Mosley did not practice Thursday, according to Mehta. He'll be re-evaluated Friday but appears likely to sit out Week 3 and focus on recovery. If Mosley is indeed unable to go, expect Albert McClellan and Neville Hewitt to take over at inside linebacker.
