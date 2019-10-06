Play

Mosley (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Mosley hasn't practiced since suffering the groin injury during Week 1 and was listed as doubtful, so it's no surprise to see him among the Jets' inactives. Blake Cashman is expected to continue seeing a heavy share of snaps in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories