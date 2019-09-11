Mosley (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Mosley had a strong Jets debut with five tackles (four solo) and a pick-six, but he missed the final quarter due to this groin injury. He'll have an extended rest since the team doesn't play until Monday versus the Browns, and coach Adam Gase said he's making progress. If Mosley can't play, however, it'll hurt the Jets' in run-stopping and in coverage, but he still has three practices to get onto the field.

