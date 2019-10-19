Jets' C.J. Mosley: Officially questionable for Week 7
Mosley (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's divisional contest against the Patriots.
Mosley has logged two consecutive limited practice sessions, and it appears as though he has a shot to take the field versus New England after having missed the last four games. The four-time Pro Bowler could potentially be a difference-maker for New York's defense if he's able to suit up, though it's also possible that Mosley's workload will be capped if he's able to go, considering that he has yet to resume practicing without limitations.
