Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Mosely (groin) is "trending in the right direction" to suit up Week 5 versus the Eagles, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosely is managing a groin injury suffered Week 1 and has missed two consecutive contests. The veteran linebacker will benefit from extra time to get healthy before facing the Eagles, as the Jets are on bye Week 4.

