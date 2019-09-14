Mosley (groin) did not practice Saturday and will not play in Monday's matchup against the Browns, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It's a significant loss for a Jets defense that is already without other starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson (knee). As a result, Albert McClellan and Nevill Hewitt will occupy the two inside linebacker positions Monday.

