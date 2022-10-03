Mosley had a game-high 11 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
Mosley didn't get any of New York's four interceptions, but he was a steady tackler as usual. The veteran linebacker's up to 41 tackles (23 solo) heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins.
