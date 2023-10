Mosley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Mosley's tackle total ranked second in the game behind Quincy Williams' 12 (nine solo), and the pair of linebackers continue to pile up tackles on a weekly basis. Mosley's 59 tackles on the season have him one shy of Williams' team-leading total heading into New York's Week 7 bye. Safety Jordan Whitehead is a distant third with 31 tackles.