Mosley finished Sunday's Week 4 loss to Kansas City with 11 tackles (four solo) and an interception.

Mosley trailed only Quincy Williams for the Jets' lead in tackles and added his first interception of the campaign with a pick of Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter. Mosley has recorded at least seven stops in all four of New York's games this season and has hit double digits each of the past two weeks. He has 37 tackles on the campaign and appears to be a good bet to reach 150 stops for the third straight season.