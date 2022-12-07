Mosley registered nine tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-22 defeat versus the Vikings.
Mosley failed to reach double-digit stops for just the fifth time in 2022, as leading tackler Jordan Whitehead notched his most productive performance of the season with 11 tackles. Nevertheless, the eighth-year linebacker has still totaled nearly twice as many tackles as the Jets' next closest defender this season, and he now ranks sixth in the entire NFL with 116. Mosley's worst tackling performance of the season came in the Jets' Week 9 win over the Bills. He'll look to make up for this pedestrian six-tackle outing during the teams' Week 14 rematch in Buffalo.