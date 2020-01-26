Mosley (groin) said Sunday that he expects to be ready for spring workouts, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Mosley is now six weeks removed from undergoing groin surgery to address the issue that he suffered Week 1. The Alabama product reiterated that he's jogging "a little bit" now and is recovering nicely from surgery. Mosley was limited to just two games in 2019, racking up nine tackles (four solo), two defended passes, an interception returned for a touchdown and one recovered fumble.