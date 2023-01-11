Mosley posted seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins, bringing his 2022 total to 158 tackles (99 solo).

After posting a career-high 168 tackles in 2021, Mosley came 10 short of that total in 2022 while adding one sack, seven passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and five tackles for loss. There's a potential out in his contract prior to the 2023 season, but the 30-year-old linebacker is more likely than not to remain with the Jets, be it on his current deal or a restructured one.