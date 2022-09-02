The Jets restructured Mosley's contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Jets created $11.9 million in cap space for 2022 by converting $14.88 million of Mosley's base salary into a signing bonus and adding two void years. Mosley finished the 2021 campaign with a career-high 168 tackles after playing just two games in 2019 due to a groin injury and opting out of the 2020 campaign.

