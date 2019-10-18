Mosley (groin) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley is set to work through team drills for the first time since he suffered a groin injury Week 1. The four-time Pro Bowler intends to play versus the Patriots on Monday, per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, and Friday's limited session is a notable step in the right direction. Mosley will have one more opportunity to upgrade to a full participant in practice.