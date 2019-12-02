Mosley (groin) didn't play in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After not practicing all week, it's not surprising that Mosley was unable to suit up against the winless Bengals. There are still concerns that Mosley won't gear up again this season since he's been dealing with this issue since Week 1. If that's the case, James Burgess figures to remain a starter at inside linebacker.