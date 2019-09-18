Play

Mosley (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mosley will need to get onto the practice field in some capacity to avoid missing his second straight game. The veteran linebacker performed well in Week 1 by breaking up two passes and returning an interception for a touchdown, so the Jets could use his dominance in a tough Week 3 matchup versus the Patriots. Keep an eye on his practice status as the week progresses since Mosley also carries IDP value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories