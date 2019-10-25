Coach Adam Gase indicated injured reserve is "on the table" for Mosley (groin), Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Gase ruled out Mosley for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, per Mehta, and it now looks as though he could be looking at a more extended absence. The 27-year-old aggravated the groin injury last week against the Patriots in his first game action since originally suffering the injury in the season opener. Regardless of whether he's placed on IR, it seems unlikely Mosley will be retaking the field in the near future.