Jets' C.J. Mosley: Status beyond Week 8 in doubt
Coach Adam Gase indicated injured reserve is "on the table" for Mosley (groin), Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Gase ruled out Mosley for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, per Mehta, and it now looks as though he could be looking at a more extended absence. The 27-year-old aggravated the groin injury last week against the Patriots in his first game action since originally suffering the injury in the season opener. Regardless of whether he's placed on IR, it seems unlikely Mosley will be retaking the field in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...